Katarina Witt: “I really want to get rid of something”

WORLD ON SUNDAY: Ms. Witt, where does your enthusiasm for the World Games come from?

Katarina Witt: Since 2005 I have had my own foundation for children and young people with physical disabilities, which primarily supports sports projects. We are involved in sports promotion, disaster relief and medical care. With the help of donors, we have sponsored and financed over 800 projects worldwide. These include numerous clubs that prepare their athletes for the Special Olympics both in summer and in winter. Therefore, I know very well what a vital factor sport is for people with mental and multiple disabilities, and I have also seen countless times the seriousness, zeal and pride with which they devote themselves to training and competition.