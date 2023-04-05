article by Nicholas Pucci

When Kathy Kreiner shows up at the starting gate of the giant slalom of the 1976 Innsbruck Gameschubby Canadian multi-purpose skier, he has in mind not only to try to replicate the exploit of compatriot Nancy Greene who at the 1968 Grenoble Olympics mocked the home heroine Annie Famose by putting the gold medal around her neck, but also to play a bad joke on Rosi Mittermaier , who would like to complete a sensational trio in Tyrol after the successes in downhill and slalomas no woman has ever been able to do in the five-circle arengo.

In fact, Kreiner, a very talented and very precocious skier from Timmins, Ontario, where she was born on May 4, 1957, he’s not yet 19 but he’s already been competing in the World Cup for some seasons with decidedly interesting results, if it is true that after having made her debut at just 14, finishing sixth in downhill in Grindelwald and having reached the podium for the first time with third place in giant slalom in Anchorage on 7 March 1973 behind the Swiss Bernadette Zurbriggen and the Hapsburg Monica Kaserer, on January 6, 1974 she established herself in Pfronten always between the wide doors, definitively revealing herself among the most appreciated interpreters of the White Circus. And if in the following two seasons she constantly infiltrated the top ten in the three alpine skiing specialties, that’s it in Innsbruck, in her second Olympic participation after having been 14th in slalom in Sapporo in 1972, she is ready to play her chances at the medal table.

The results, however, do not seem to legitimize the Canadian’s aspirations, if it is true that Kreiner, who enters the running on February 8, does not go beyond the 19th place in the downhill, and then, on February 11, to leave the scene in the first heat of the slalom, thus having to pour on the last test, the one most congenial to her, precisely the giant, the last illusions of getting on the podium. But on February 13th he will have to deal not only with Mittermaierwhich follows a historic tris, but also with champions of the caliber of Lise-Marie Morerod, which is dominating this season between the wide doors with successes in Val d’Isere, Les Gets and Kranjska Gora, by Kaserer herselfvincitrice a Meiringen, by the French Daniele Debernardin turn triumphant in Berchtesgaden, and the other Swiss Marie-Therese Nadig, holder of the title for the victory captured in Japan four years earlier.

Ad Axamer Lizumwhere you run on the track of the first round of the men’s giant, shortened by 300 meters, which gave a bitter disappointment to Gustavo Thoeni and the Italian colors, all eyes are therefore focused on Mittermaier, who is also dominating the Cup standings of the world, but the first to descend, bib number 1, is Kreiner, who on a streamlined and fast slope paints a flawless descent setting a time of 1’29″13. Michele Jacot and Hanni Wenzel, who perform after the Canadian, remain decidedly distant, so what it’s already time, bib number 4, to hold your breath for the Mittermaier test. The German is skilled, she skis well, perhaps even better than Kreiner for composure and technical cleanliness, she is ahead by about half a second in the intermediate but finally, also thanks to a mistake in the final doors, for the trifle of 12 cents, she remains at shoulders of the North American.

It runs in a single heat, and although only four athletes have descended, Kreiner is already starting to smell the medal. Especially since the competitors who follow, do not complete the effort, like Zurbriggen, or in turn accuse a heavy gap, like the blue Claudia Giordani and the other German Irene Epple. With bib number 8 it’s up to the other big favorite of the eve, Morerod, and when the stopwatch is merciless for her too, 1’30″40 which will finally earn her a bitter fourth position. here is that the metal that Kreiner will probably wear around her neck begins to take on the colors of gold.

10, 11 and 12 are in rapid succession the bibs of Nadig, Kaserer and Debernard, the last athletes who can shatter the dreams of victory of the Canadian giant. But if the Swiss, 1’30″44, doesn’t ski up to her fame seeing any possibility of Olympic confirmation vanish, the Austrian, 1’30″49″, does even worse, only sixth ahead of the best Italian , thirty Wilma Gatta who gets an honorable seventh place, and then still only the Frenchwoman stands between Kreiner and the accomplishment of a golden feat, finally finishing in third place, 1’29″95.

Kathy Kreiner is Olympic champion in giant slalom, and now Nancy Greene, really, is no longer alone in holding high the honor of the flag with the maple leaf.