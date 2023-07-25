Home » Katie Ledecky equals Michael Phelps’ individual world title record
Sports

Katie Ledecky equals Michael Phelps’ individual world title record

by admin
Katie Ledecky equals Michael Phelps’ individual world title record

Unbeatable. American Katie Ledecky flew over the 1500m freestyle final on Tuesday in Fukuoka (Japan), winning a 15th individual world title (out of 20 in total). She thus equals the record of Michael Phelps (15 individual titles, 26 including the relays).

Already quadruple world champion over the distance, Ledecky (26) added a 5th title to her purse in 15’26”27, relegating her pursuers to more than 25 seconds. The Italian Simona Quadarella is 2nd (15’43”31) and the Chinese Bingjie Li 3rd (15’45”71).

Silver medalist in the 400m freestyle, the most successful swimmer in the history of the Worlds could not stop there. She will be the big favorite in the 800m freestyle, in which she holds the 30 best performances in the world in history.

See also  Los Angeles Lakers win Game 1 at Golden State Warriors in NBA playoffs

You may also like

The 50th Fastnet Race brought back memories of...

Women’s World Cup 2023: Norway in danger of...

Football: In the Palatinate Forest, Saudi Arabia is...

Toronto Blue Jays Win Thrilling 11-Inning Game Against...

Germany’s opponents Colombia with a commanding opening victory...

Anthony Elanga: Nottingham Forest sign Sweden forward from...

2. Bundesliga: These are the stars of the...

Magic Johnson praises the work of Rob Pelinka:...

Norway can’t get past a draw against Switzerland...

mbappe arabia – Tiscali Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy