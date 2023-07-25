Katie Ledecky equals Michael Phelps’ individual world title record

Unbeatable. American Katie Ledecky flew over the 1500m freestyle final on Tuesday in Fukuoka (Japan), winning a 15th individual world title (out of 20 in total). She thus equals the record of Michael Phelps (15 individual titles, 26 including the relays).

Already quadruple world champion over the distance, Ledecky (26) added a 5th title to her purse in 15’26”27, relegating her pursuers to more than 25 seconds. The Italian Simona Quadarella is 2nd (15’43”31) and the Chinese Bingjie Li 3rd (15’45”71).

Silver medalist in the 400m freestyle, the most successful swimmer in the history of the Worlds could not stop there. She will be the big favorite in the 800m freestyle, in which she holds the 30 best performances in the world in history.

