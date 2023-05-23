Kaut: We have to score a nasty goal, not play for beauty. And he is motivated by the story of the 2010 title

His goal awakened the Czechs from their game sleep, gave them energy and hope that the match with Canada could have a winning point. But even Martin Kaut’s superbly converted solo did not prevent a 1:3 defeat in the end. “If we want to succeed in the quarterfinals, we can’t play just one third. And it doesn’t matter who we go to. We can play hockey, but we have to play it for the full 60 minutes,” said Kaut.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

