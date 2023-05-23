Home » Kaut: We have to score a nasty goal, not play for beauty. And he is motivated by the story of the 2010 title
Sports

Kaut: We have to score a nasty goal, not play for beauty. And he is motivated by the story of the 2010 title

by admin

His goal awakened the Czechs from their game sleep, gave them energy and hope that the match with Canada could have a winning point. But even Martin Kaut’s superbly converted solo did not prevent a 1:3 defeat in the end. “If we want to succeed in the quarterfinals, we can’t play just one third. And it doesn’t matter who we go to. We can play hockey, but we have to play it for the full 60 minutes,” said Kaut.

See also  Incredible in Rome, the favorite Carlos Alcaraz eliminated in the third round by Fabian Marozsan

You may also like

Presti special guest at RiminiWellness 2023 waiting for...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 23rd. Spotlight still on...

MotoGP 2023: Bastianini, test at Mugello with the...

USA and Switzerland as group winners in the...

C.Italia: 1′ of silence for Emilia Romagna before...

French Open 2023: Night sessions under scrutiny after...

with 6.8 million tickets sold, Tony Estanguet defends...

Who goes to the Champions League? The situation...

2023 NBA championship odds: Denver Nuggets new favorites...

After the soccer tragedy in El Salvador, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy