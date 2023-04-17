Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers bring down Phoenix from the start

The MVP of the 2014 and 2019 final first brought his people back into contact with his first award-winning basket of the match (78-77, 35th). Then he took the lead in his duel against Kevin Durant (27 points, 9 rebounds, 11 assists), on which he defended. Twice at the end of the match, “The Claw” (the claw) hit the mark behind the arc to contain the return of the Suns (101-106, 46th). Taken two on the next possession, he managed to find Gordon for a new award-winning arrow (103-109, 47th).