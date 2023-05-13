Home » Kayakář Dostál got his taste at the WC in Szeged with a win in the B final
Kayakář Dostál got his taste at the WC in Szeged with a win in the B final

Kayakář Dostál got his taste at the WC in Szeged with a win in the B final

The best domestic kayaker Dostál was limited by a sore back in Szeged, but today he beat the second Lithuanian, Andrej Olijnik, by more than half a second. Two other Czech kayakers also went to Final B: Martin Sobíšek finished fourth in the 200m, Anežka Paloudová sixth in the 500m.

In addition to Dostál and Zavřel, six other Czech crews will take part in the afternoon heats, including Martin and Petr Fuks in the double canoe. So far, the best result in Szeged is the fifth place of the quad kayak Jakub Špicar, Jakub Brabec, Jakub Zavřel, Radek Šlouf in the five hundred.

