Kaymer eleven strokes behind after the first round

Dhe golf pros Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele started the 123rd US Open with record rounds. The two Americans only needed 62 shots each for the par 70 course at the Los Angeles Country Club. Never before in the history of the tournament had a player used so few strokes for 18 holes.

Things didn’t go so well for Martin Kaymer in his first major tournament in more than a year. The 38-year-old came into the clubhouse with a 73 and has to worry about the cut after the first day. “That was acceptable for my game today. Of course, that’s not the lap you want, but everything’s still possible for tomorrow,” he said.

At the US Open, the top 60 players survive the cut, Kaymer probably has to catch up two strokes behind his competitors. “Of course the goal is to make the cut.” You just have to be realistic “that I’m not here to play for victory,” said the 2014 US Open champion, who recently had wrist problems.

That’s why he only worked with the driver in tournaments. “I’m back to slowly building the game up again, but you can still feel the pain from time to time. It will probably be like this for another three to four months. So it will be a season that you have to accept.”

Fowler and Schauffele coped brilliantly from the start with the course, which was unfamiliar to almost all players and on which a PGA tournament had last been held in 1940. The previous US Open record was 63 shots, set between 1973 and 2018 by six different players on different courts. Another highlight on Thursday was Frenchman Matthieu Pavon, who managed a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th hole.

The two stars Dustin Johnson (USA/64 strokes) and Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland/65) are also promising in the race. On the other hand, the American Brooks Koepka, who had recently won his fifth major title at the PGA Championship and came into the clubhouse with 71 strokes, was already clearly behind.

