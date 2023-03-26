Kazakhstan caused a sensation at the start of the second day of the European Championship qualifier. The underdogs beat Denmark 3-2 after a long 2-0 deficit in Astana on Sunday afternoon thanks to three late goals. A brace from former Sturm Graz player Rasmus Höjlund was not enough for the Danes.

The 20-year-old Atalanta player, who had already scored a hat-trick in Group H’s 3-1 win over Finland on Matchday 1, also found the net against Kazakhs in the 21st and 35th minutes. In the closing stages, however, Baqtijar Sainutdinow (73’/penalty), Asqat Taghybergen (86′) and Abat Ajymbetov (89′) turned the game around. Ajymbetow saw the yellow-red card in stoppage time (90+6).