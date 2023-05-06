Home » KD 21 points to meet the milestone Booker scored 27 points and the Suns led by 15 points at halftime. The situation is very good – yqqlm
Original title: KD 21 points to meet the milestone Booker scored 27 points, the Suns led by 15 points at halftime, the situation is very good

On May 6, Beijing time, in G3 of the Western Conference of the NBA playoffs, the Suns played against the Nuggets at home. Currently, at halftime, the Suns lead 67-52.

In the first half of the game, Booker was full of firepower, shooting 12 of 15 shots, 3 of 5 three-pointers, scoring 27 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists; while Durant didn’t feel good, only 5 of 16 shots, but 12 free throws 11. Scored 21 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in the half.

According to statistics, Durant’s total career playoff points reached 4775 points, surpassing Karl Malone (4761 points) and rising to the seventh place in NBA history.

For the Nuggets, Murray scored a team-high 17 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, and Jokic scored 11 points, 5 rebounds and 10 assists.

Before this game, the Suns trailed the Nuggets 0-2.

