KD: The basketball we play now is different from when Irving was in. We look forward to his return

Live Broadcast, November 18 News Today’s NBA regular season, the Nets narrowly beat the Trail Blazers 109-107. After the game, Nets star Durant was interviewed by reporters.

Talking about Irving’s expected return on Monday, Durant said: “The basketball we play is not the same as when Irving was there, so I know the coach is looking forward to adding another weapon to our offense. And the coach has been working on it. We’ve come up with some great plays, so I think the coach has some plans for Irving.”

“I mean, it’s obviously a great win to win this game, and when you put a talented player back in the team with a great basketball talent, we will all look forward to it.” Du Rand added.

In this campaign, Durant played 38 minutes and 48 seconds, made 13 of 22 shots, 1 of 4 three-pointers, 8 of 10 free throws, scored 35 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 block.

Related news >>> Vaughan talks about whether the team can continue to play in the same way after Irving returns: there must be uncertainty

Come back!During Irving’s absence, the Nets had a record of 5 wins and 3 losses. The previous record was only 2 wins and 6 losses.

