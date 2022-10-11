Original title: Ke Jie advanced to the top eight in the Chinese Go Masters Tournament

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 10. The 2nd Bay Area Cup China Go Masters Tournament ended the second round online on the 10th. Ke Jie, who ranked first in the domestic rankings, held the nine-dan black with three and three-quarters. The advantage eliminated Yi Lingtao and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Ke Jie, who is in charge of the black, has the advantage most of the time, but when he is about to enter the official stage, Ke Jie’s judgment of the situation is not accurate enough, and his walk is not very concise, and the situation becomes a little chaotic. However, Yi Lingtao failed to seize the opportunity to search for black, and in the end Ke Jie won without any risk.

Among the other three top-eight domestic players who played that day, the fourth-ranked Gu Zihao and the sixth-ranked Mi Yuting also advanced successfully. They defeated Chen Xian and Xie Ke respectively, and the fifth-ranked Yang Dingxin lost to Yang Kaiwen.

There are two sets in this round between the veteran world champions. After eliminating Li Xuanhao, who ranked second in the domestic rating, in the last round, Jiang Weijie lost to Dang Yifei and failed to go further. Tang Weixing is in good shape. After defeating Fan Tingyu in the last round, he defeated Chen Yaoye in this round.

In the other two contests that day, Wang Xinghao defeated Xu Jiayang, Zhao Chenyu eliminated Tan Xiao, and the top eight were all made.

This event is currently one of the highest-standard professional Go events in China. The chess players who have entered the quarter-finals are expected to continue the single-elimination process in Shenzhen in November to determine the challenger.