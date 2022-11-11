Home Sports Kean and Juventus, plans for redemption
Sports

Kean and Juventus, plans for redemption

by admin
Kean and Juventus, plans for redemption

In the last 20 days, the striker has been one of the protagonists of the Juventus rebirth. In the second year of the loan, for Juve in June the obligation to redeem from Everton is triggered at 28 million. Here’s what can happen

Kean like Juve: at -2 from second position the team, the striker in full recovery as well, with 3 goals arrived in the last three games in which he was deployed as a starter (two in the league and one in the Champions League). In the last 5 consecutive Juventus victories there is (also) much of the “new” Moise, the one who by his own admission wonders every day if he will ever repeat the season of 13 goals in 26 goal games he experienced two years ago with PSG.

See also  Fantasy football, 3 top midfielders for the league debut

You may also like

British Championship qualifying Xiao Guodong lost match point...

Udinese in Naples without Becao

Volleyball Super League Roundup｜Women’s Suhu wins opener, men’s...

Deborha “Debba” D’Agnelli: “Food is not our enemy,...

National Table Tennis Championships produce men’s and women’s...

Premier League Podcast, Liverpool For Sale – Here’s...

Giada Rossi in the semifinals, another world medal

Compensation for road accidents: because without photos the...

Pride Scotti Pavia, overturns Borgomanero and returns to...

Pomigliano too strong, Tavagnacco defeated

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy