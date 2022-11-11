Kean like Juve: at -2 from second position the team, the striker in full recovery as well, with 3 goals arrived in the last three games in which he was deployed as a starter (two in the league and one in the Champions League). In the last 5 consecutive Juventus victories there is (also) much of the “new” Moise, the one who by his own admission wonders every day if he will ever repeat the season of 13 goals in 26 goal games he experienced two years ago with PSG.