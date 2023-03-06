Of Salvatore Riggio

The brother of the Juventus striker expelled on Sunday 40 seconds after he entered the field replies to the attacks on social media: “Moise made a mistake and he knows it, but you should be ashamed, not him”

Forty seconds were enough for Moise Kean for a moment of madness and a red light that infuriated Massimiliano Allegri, the first to speak of a “big fine” coming for the attacker. And on social media, the Juventus fans spared him nothing. The most common consideration is that of “not honoring the shirt that raised him”. Insults that touched the pride of the Kean family, to the point that his brother Giovanni reacted with a story on Instagram by reposting one of the very few comments in favor of him. «You must be ashamed, not him», is the beginning of the message in favor of the black and white: «He is a boy who always gets booed, during all the matches and has practically scored the same number of goals as your favorites, but is insulted for whatever he does and even what he doesn’t do. The social debate was unleashed immediately after the match that Juventus lost against Roma.

And again: «Although he has been more decisive than Dusan in the last few games, he is sent onto the field one minute from the end. You criticize him continuously but this time he made an incorrect gesture and left, do you allow yourself to write "shame that he leaves the team in 10"? Kean when he needs to be insulted, he magically becomes essential to the team. You are a disgrace, fans who insult their players for no reason, they are a disgrace. Not him. Moise Kean know that we are not all like this. There is someone who sees and judges based on facts and not based on the sympathies of the herd. Come on Juve always ». As often happens in these cases, there are those who agree and those who, on the other hand, don't change their minds, blaming Kean. Giovanni, his brother, striker for Nola, a Serie D club, added to the post he published: «At least one who understands something and unfortunately this is Italian football. They only know how to judge and you wonder why there are no Italian players. You slaughter them at every game and open your mouth to every reason, give yourself a wake-up call ».

The attacks There are those who oppose this defense: «Unfortunately he doesn't deserve respect for the shirt, Juventus raised him and they certainly didn't have to repay him like this. And I was happy when he came back last year." Or again: «Where do you put respect for the shirt? It's like Balotelli, the identical copy. He enters the field without any desire and doesn't fight ». And again: «Those who have played football know that Mancini would not have let them get away with it». Finally: «Before the stop Kean was fine and he was complimented. After the break, the usual unwatchable player returned. This is the situation". However, there is always his brother Giovanni ready to defend him: «All great coaches from home, I don't judge my brother's gesture because it speaks for itself. He is wrong and he knows it. But to say that he doesn't sweat for the shirt I don't think it's true», wrote the Nola striker. Concluding: «A true fan never boos his own player, on the contrary. In life as in the game of football there are always ups and downs and there isn't a single player who hasn't had moments of crisis. They are not machines, they are normal people and I remind you that it is a game. He scores and it's not good. He scores a brace and tells himself that a brace is not enough. Always talk, cheer them on instead of insulting them on the pitch when they miss a pass. 99% of us dream of playing at those levels. It looks like you've all won a World Cup."