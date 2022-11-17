A positive streak with the Juventus shirt earned Moise Kean a nomination for the October Serie A player award. But how much is he worth now?

After a period of tarnishing, in which he had to sit on the bench for a long time, Moise Kean is going through a moment of unexpected rebirth. The former PSG started scoring in bursts, repaying the trust of coach Allegri who supported him even in the not too happy phases. His latest performances have earned him inclusion in the five nominations for the Serie A player of the month award, which could earn him a special POTM (Player of the Month) card on FIFA 23.

POTM candidates —

It won’t be easy to win, mind you. In contention in this special top 5, selected on the basis of their performances in the league, there are also Bonaventura, Dimarco, Osimhen and Zielinski, and all seem to deserve at least one chance to fight for the prestigious award – which, in recent months, had been the turn of Kvaratskhelia, Kim and Leao. But Kean’s young age and attitude, which brought the craze for the curious Griddy celebration to Italy, could help him now that the selection depends solely on the votes of FIFA fans.

How much is Kean worth on FIFA 23 —

The upgrade deriving from the recognition of POTM would certainly be more than welcome. On FIFA 23, Kean is worth 78, a respectable rating considering his age of 22 and potential yet to be fully exploited (a resounding 86), however below FIFA’s golden mean which hovers around 80 to go up. Among the main characteristics of the Italian tip we find the speed of 87, the strength of 85, the power of the shot of 84, the acceleration of 83 and the placement of 81. All in all a complete point, which acts particularly well attacking the depth, as demonstrated for example against Lazio. Whether it’s the POTM card for FIFA Ultimate Team or an overall increase on the base FIFA 23, certainly, something is moving for Kean…