Kegel exercises for the pelvic floor are very useful for both men and women: sometimes they are tiring but there is a way to do them effortlessly.

It is well known the importance of knowing the exercises that help strengthen the pelvic muscles, but there is still a lot of embarrassment and confusion. To facilitate the female routine that trains the pelvic floor correctly, there is an intelligent device that can make the difference. When it comes to training, among the muscles mentioned there are almost never those of the pelvic floor. The reason is essentially linked to the “intimate” and hidden location of the muscles and the discomfort of not wanting to admit urination problems. An intelligent device can facilitate Kegel exercises designed precisely to strengthen the pelvic walls and also offer advantages in the sexual sphere.

Kegel exercises, what they are for and how to do them effortlessly

According to a survey by Intimina, more than half of women (58%) suffer from stress incontinence, which means that when they laugh, cough, sneeze or lift something heavy, they release some urine. 43% said they do having had painful sexual intercourse. But most don’t know that this it is a symptom of pelvic floor dysfunction that can be treated.

“Most people don’t know about these muscles until there is something ‘wrong’ and they don’t experience symptoms. They often present symptoms of urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, constipation, urinary urgency/frequency and – explains Manuela Farris, gynecologist – also pain in intercourse and difficulty in sexual intercourse. I spend a lot of time explaining the importance of training the pelvic floor muscles, realizing that it is not such a widespread practice among the female population”.

When is it best to do Kegel exercises

There is no precise age to start with: these exercises can be useful for preventing incontinence in older age and at the same time can improve sexuality. All muscles need to be trained, including the pelvic floor which can suffer from a lack of training. One studio, which included a 10-year follow-up after Kegel pelvic floor muscle exercises, brought impressive results. He proved that there is a 66% chance that the beneficial effects of Kegels will persist for at least ten years.

The laziest to train the pelvic floor are the Italians IThe pelvic floor is a group of muscles and ligaments that support the bladder, uterus and intestines. When the pelvic floor weakens, the support of the pelvic organs is lost and problems with incontinence and prolapse can occur. Most of the women surveyed(3) have had pelvic floor problems at least once, and it is surprising that there are few women who do not exercise their muscles. In fact, the survey shows that most women never do Kegel exercises. Topping the list is Italy (52%), followed by France (49%), Germany (47%), the Netherlands (45%), Spain (40%), Croatia (38%), the United Kingdom (32%) and Sweden (30%).

Effortless Kegel exercises

Kegel exercises, when done correctly, they can help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles and with the help of smart devices, which record pelvic strength and automatically set exercise levels, it’s so much easier. Doing these exercises helps women prepare for a healthy pregnancy, a recover vaginal tension after childbirth, improve sensations during intimacy and reduce the symptoms of stress incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, vaginal dryness, sexual dysfunction. Just 5 minutes a day is enough to give measurable results in a few months. One clinical study conducted by KegelSmart showed that average pelvic floor strength doubled after 12 weeks. Not only that: 90% of women reported improvement in bladder control and 94% improved vaginal tightness and tone.

