Home Sports Keita’s wife replies to Icardi: “My husband hasn’t contacted Wanda, it’s false”
Sports

Keita’s wife replies to Icardi: “My husband hasn’t contacted Wanda, it’s false”

by admin
Keita’s wife replies to Icardi: “My husband hasn’t contacted Wanda, it’s false”

Simona Guatieri, partner of the Senegalese attacker, wanted to give her version on the case that broke out yesterday

Simona Guatieri is not there: Keita Balde’s wife wanted to reply to Mauro Icardi, who yesterday revealed the courtship of his former teammate towards his partner Wanda Nara. These are his words, issued to intruders: “I don’t live on gossip, I don’t live by putting my life on display on Instagram. My husband and I are a very private couple, I post photos of my family and my belongings on Instagram, I don’t seek publicity. I don’t live off this and I don’t care, I’m a totally different person from them. That doesn’t mean I’m good and they’re bad, we’re just different people. Yesterday Mauro contacted me telling me that my husband invited his wife to Dubai: this is totally false news, because he is there with his mother and father, they went there to meet. Now he’s focused on the team, he can’t get out of there. I’m going to Dubai with my kids because he has 3 days off and we’ll see each other“.

January 26, 2023 (change January 26, 2023 | 20:47)

© breaking latest news

See also  Superluna 13 July 2022: here's how to see it and why it's called del Cervo - Magazine

You may also like

Australian Open, Tsitsipas is the first finalist. Now...

Udinese does not accelerate on the market: Deulofeu...

Zaniolo between Rome and Milan, wrong choices and...

Djokovic’s father, after the scandal of the pro-Russian...

Six Nations, winning Italy believes in it: “Let’s...

Nainggolan Spal: the duo with De Rossi is...

Who is Dame Sarr, the Italian star of...

The cycling tour ‘L’Artica’ remembers Rebellin in Lonigo:...

“Sports Culture Celebrates Chinese New Year Olympic Champions...

Inter, Darmian has renewed: one year plus option....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy