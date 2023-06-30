Keith Hernandez: Shohei Ohtani couldn’t wear No. 17 on Mets

Shohei Ohtani is arguably the best baseball player on the planet, and the New York Mets have spent money like nobody’s business lately, meaning the soon-to-be free agent signing with the Metropolitans can’t be ruled out.

However, we apparently can rule out Ohtani keeping No. 17 if he signed with the Mets.

During the team’s Wednesday night matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers, SNY color commentator and former Mets star first baseman Keith Hernandez was asked if he’d let Ohtani wear No. 17 – which was officially retired for Hernandez in 2022 – which he implied would be a no, saying “don’t ask.”

Of course, if Ohtani actually signs with the Mets, maybe Hernandez becomes more open to discussing the matter, though, he did wait 33 years for his number to be retired by New York.

Hernandez won an MVP, a batting title, was a five-time All-Star and won 11 Gold Gloves during his 17-year MLB career. He spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before a midseason trade to New York in 1983, where Hernandez stayed through 1989. Hernandez was a career .297 hitter in his time with the Mets, which was highlighted by winning the 1986 World Series.

Meanwhile, Ohtani is in the midst of arguably the best season of his six-year MLB career. The two-way superstar entered the Los Angeles Angels’ Friday night matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks having totaled a league-best 29 home runs, 66 RBIs and five triples while boasting a .309/.392/.666 batting line and swiping 11 bags.

As a pitcher, Ohtani owns a 3.02 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 127 strikeouts across 95.1 innings (16 starts).

