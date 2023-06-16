Kellog and Belinelli, we start from Milan for the “sports redevelopment” – Sport Marketing News

On June 27 at 16:00, Kellogg Italia will present its project to improve the basketball court located in via Francesco Goya, in the Triennale district 8 of Milan.

This initiative, sponsored by the City of Milan and in line with Kellogg’s Better Days’ overall ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) strategy, confirms the company’s commitment to the community and people’s well-being. The goal is to promote a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet and adequate physical activity.

Kellogg Italia also intends to strengthen its ties with the local area, giving back to the city an area where people can have fun every day by practicing sports.

The inauguration will be attended by Giuseppe Riccardi, General Manager of Kellogg Italia, Marco Belinelli, professional basketball player and captain of Virtus Bologna, and Virginia Gambardella, influencer passionate about wellness. During the event, Marco Belinelli will play with young players from local basketball teams and share tips about basketball and the importance of physical activity. Virginia Gambardella, on the other hand, will offer useful advice to make those present aware of the adoption of a healthy diet, starting with breakfast.

Marco Belinelli said he was proud to be Ambassador of this important initiative of Kellogg Italia and to be able to be a positive model for the younger generations, promoting the importance of a healthy lifestyle that includes nutrition and sport, encouraging the adoption of virtuous habits while growing up.

Not only will the Milanese community benefit from this concrete intervention by Kellogg Italia, but in September the company will redevelop a second basketball court in Emilia-Romagna, again involving the two Ambassadors and the local communities.

This project is part of the company’s commitment in favor of the most vulnerable sections of the population. In the coming months, Virginia Gambardella will visit one of Kellogg’s Breakfast Clubs in partnership with the Italian Red Cross to distribute breakfast to the children benefiting from the project and involve them in recreational and educational activities aimed at making them aware of the importance of a varied and balanced diet.

The Breakfast Club, a unique project by Kellogg and the Italian Red Cross, offers a nutritious and balanced breakfast to primary school children belonging to the most vulnerable sections of the population during the school year. For the 2022/23 school year, the company distributed more than 50,000 breakfasts to over 500 children in 10 Breakfast Clubs in Italy.

Giuseppe Riccardi, General Manager of Kellogg Italia, commented that with this project the company gives back to the city of Milan, and in particular to the Municipality