Every four years, with the Olympic summers filling newspapers and celebrations, some athlete appears who passes from semi-anonymity to glory. A matter of minutes: of more or less perfect performances that are worth medals at the Games and entry into the restricted category of sportsmen who have made it. It usually happens in minor disciplines, so defined because of the unbearable habit of weighing the importance of a sport based on the following of the public. But so be it. That’s not the point. The fact is that from being nobody, you become a God. For a few days. And take advantage of the media limelight. And you think back to all the sacrifices you made. And the thanks begin. Pay attention: the first thank you is usually for “my teacher, the one who believed in me and pushed me to continue despite the difficulties”. Behold: the first teachers, those who teach sports, who raise men and women to make them champions. We want to tell them like this: understand their way of understanding the competition, discover their methods, know their anecdotes, know who they learned from. There will be well-known and lesser-known masters, expressions of disciplines with a large or small following. The only common denominator: they are the sport they teach and have helped to improve. (Pi.Gi.Ci.)

“The soul of cricket it’s respect. In the preamble to the laws it is said that nothing can be done that lacks respect for this sport. Is this it spirit of the game”. Kelum Perera is the general secretary of the Italian Cricket Federationhaving held other federal roles, including that of coach from the National maggiore. Born in 1984, a former blue player, he is a third-level coach, cricket trainer and IOC trainer. “I was born in Firenze from parents of Sri Lanka emigrated to Italy. My dad Kumar used to work in the state bank, after a coup he decided not to submit to it dictatorship and he preferred to come to Italy. In Sri Lanka he was a cricketer and once here he started playing again. For this reason we moved close to Cesena where he had found a team”.

What sport did you practice as a child?

“Like all my friends I played football and I really liked it, but dad forced me to play cricket too. So on Saturday I played football and on Sunday cricket. Then after an injury I stopped playing football and only did cricket.”

Are you happy with this imposition?

“In retrospect, I am delighted. I’ve traveled the world with cricket, met people, had all kinds of experiences and now I’m covering roles of great responsibility”.

Have you received other family impositions?

“In reverse. My parents have also left me free in religion. They are Buddhists, but at school I practiced religion with my classmates. I became a Buddhist later, by my own choice. While my daughter is being baptized and she has just had her first communion ”.

Who was his first teacher?

“Dad trained me, first in Cesena and then in Bologna. At 14 and a half I made my debut in the first team, at 15 I took part in a tour of England with the national team, the official blue debut was in 2002″.

His first lesson?

“He sent me to England for a study holiday when I was 14. No cell phone or internet connection. It was raining all day. I called home asking to come back. One day you will need all of this, dad repeated to me”.

The most important lesson?

“Respect for rules and people. And to persevere in my will and in my dreams”.

Is he still with you in your professional career?

“Ever since I started my career, he’s slipped away.”

He will be very proud.

“She always wished for a better life than the one he’s had.”

How has cricket changed since Kumar’s first notions?

“Cricket has changed a lot. His teaching was: play the ball for what it is. I was a tenure hitter. And the sense was not to think about what to do first, but to look at the ball and then decide how to hit it”.

Isn’t that how it works today?

“Today an expert player has to anticipate the decision. But I always tell young people that before anything else they have to build a solid foundation”.

How are the coaches in Italy today?

“They tend to skip steps. While the foundations are vital to building something. They often try to emulate what they see on YouTube. In football, before learning a curling shot, you must know how to kick full neck. We still have to grow.”

Some advice?

“You don’t have to chase after results. The athlete’s development is gradual and especially at the beginning you have to be very repetitive in training. Everyday. This is how it works in all sports. There are few coaches of Italian birth, this is a sport that has been transplanted to Italy.”

What period is the national team experiencing?

“Never qualified for a World Cup. This year there are the European qualifiers to go to the World Cup. Would be a dream. Of the six scheduled races, we should win half and then hope”.

What are the Italian cities of cricket?

“Once Bologna, now especially the Lombards. 30,000 Pakistanis live in Brescia”.

Proximity to other sports?

“Baseball is the child of cricket. The American version of the Anglo-Saxon game”.

She likes?

“I’m not passionate about it, perhaps because I’m too much in love with cricket.”

Do you still like football?

“I’m a big Inter fan, I go to the stadium very often with my daughter.”