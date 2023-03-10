Frenchman Jérémy Gandon passes the cut in Thailand. The only Frenchman entered this week, he returned, at the end of this second round, a card of 68 (-4) at the Black Mountain Golf Club. With a total of 6 birdies and 2 bogeys, the Valentinois is in 39th position at -6. “Rather satisfied with my day, first tournament, first cut on the Asian Tour, satisfied at this level and I have the opportunity to play two more rounds this weekend. I feel like I have adjusted the sights on my approach game compared to yesterday (Thursday). I have the driving which is still costing me a shot or two but I’m quite satisfied with the intention of playing well for the next two days. »