Frenchman Jérémy Gandon passes the cut in Thailand. The only Frenchman entered this week, he returned, at the end of this second round, a card of 68 (-4) at the Black Mountain Golf Club. With a total of 6 birdies and 2 bogeys, the Valentinois is in 39th position at -6. “Rather satisfied with my day, first tournament, first cut on the Asian Tour, satisfied at this level and I have the opportunity to play two more rounds this weekend. I feel like I have adjusted the sights on my approach game compared to yesterday (Thursday). I have the driving which is still costing me a shot or two but I’m quite satisfied with the intention of playing well for the next two days. »
He is alongside the Thai amateur Ratchanon Chantananuwat and the 5th best player in the field, Tomoyo Ikemura.
Now the sole leader, the American Dodge Kemmer is two steps ahead of his pursuers. Author of a card of 66 with a total of 8 birdies and 2 bogeys, he remains at the top of the Thai tournament: “I hit well, I struggled on the greens last week, but if I can knock a few more down I’ll be in the game. That would be great [de gagner cette semaine]it was difficult last year”said the American, whose best result on the Asian Tour is a third place at the Bangladesh Open in 2017.
Behind him, at -12, is a Thai trio that we find in 2nd position with Jazz Janewattananond, Settee Prakongvech and the former PGA Tour player, Kiradech Aphibarnrat: “I’m very happy with my first two laps, especially the way I started today, quite slowly. I don’t think I’m far from my best level, but to be honest I know I made good scores in the first two rounds, but it’s not my best level, I left some side shots . I think I know what I have in my pocket, I play quite smart, in the middle of the green sometimes, which is not my game normally. »
Australian Zach Murray is 5th at -11. In 6th position at -10, we can count the leader of the first round, the Filipino Miguel Tabuena accompanied by the Australian Kevin Yuan, the Indian Chikkarangappa S, the Japanese Yosuke Asaji, the South Koreans Taehee Lee, Yeongsu Kim and Jaewoong Eom.
A shot behind at -9, the 2nd best player in the field, Bio Kim (155th in the world), is 13th with the Indian Honey Baisoya author of the best card of the day at 62 (-10).
The Thai Phachara Khongwatmai, 3rd best player in the field (179th in the world) is 20th at -8 ahead of the best player in the field, Sadom Kaewkanjana (79th in the world), 28th at -7.
The Asian Tour tournament can be found live and for free this weekend, from 7:30 a.m., on Journal Du Golf TV et The Live 3 Team.