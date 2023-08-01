Kendrick Nunn towards agreement with Olympiacos

According to Matteo Andreani, Kendrick Nunn is close to signing a 6 million contract over two years with Olympiacos.

After a surprising start to his career at the Miami Heat, the guard missed the 2021-22 season due to injury and in his return he was unable to find continuity in his experiences with the Lakers and Wizards (7.1 points in 13 minutes).

🚨🚨🚨 Kendrick Nunn to Olympiacos Piraeus, it’s almost a done deal. 🚨🚨🚨 Olympiacos improved the offer. 6 million per 2 years. Last details and Nunn is ready to join Oly and EuroLeague.#Basketball #Swing Basket #Transfers #EuroLeague #Olympic — Matteo Andreani (@matty_vanpersie) July 31, 2023

