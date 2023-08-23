Kentucky: Contender or Pretender in 2023?

The Hype Train:

The Kentucky Wildcats football team was one of the most highly touted programs in the nation through the first few weeks of the 2022 season. With quarterback Will Levis (a future second round draft selection who had buzz that he could go in the top ten picks) leading the charge, the Wildcats worked their way up to the No. 7 ranking in the nation after a perfect 4-0 start, with plenty of hype that they could sneak their way into the College Football Playoff if they kept their foot on the gas.

The Free Fall:

Instead, the opposite occurred, as the team failed to live up to the hype and free fell with a 3-6 record over their last nine games, including a pitiful loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores at home.

The Wildcats have a similar hype train building this season (albeit with far lower expectations). They brought in five year college veteran Devin Leary, a quarterback out of NC State who started for four seasons for the Wolfpack.

The New Quarterback:

Leary doesn’t have the physical ability that made Levis an enticing NFL prospect, but he’s an incredibly intelligent passer who’s had plenty of time to mature. Experience matters quite a bit in college football, as we’ve seen in recent years with starters like fifth-year quarterback Kenny Pickett dicing it up for the Pittsburgh Panthers on his way to a Heisman Trophy finalist campaign, or even dating back to 2003 when fifth-year starter Jason White won the Heisman Trophy for the Oklahoma Sooners. When a signal caller is facing off against 19 and 20 year old defensive backs just starting to learn the ropes of the college game, having been there and seen it all before is a powerful weapon to have in their proverbial toolbox.

The Sleeper Pick:

As such, the Wildcats could be an excellent sleeper pick this season with Leary at the helm.

With a little less than two weeks to go before the regular season kicks off for the Wildcats, Kentucky slots firmly into the second tier of college football programs. BetMGM Kentucky sportsbook lists them as having +25000 odds of winning it all this season, with the fifth-best odds of winning their SEC East division at +5000.

Be sure to use BetMGM Kentucky bonus code once sports betting goes live in the Bluegrass State so that you know you’re locking in the best possible odds of winning big.

There’s a loaded field ahead of them, but just because they’re a long shot to win it all doesn’t mean that the season ahead is hopeless.

Momentum matters in college football, and recruits and transfer players are more likely to buy into what head coach Mark Stoops has to say if he’s shown he can put together another strong season. Here’s a look at what’s in store for the Wildcats this season, and how it could affect them moving forward.

For what it’s worth, I was never a fan of Will Levis’ game, and I always expected him to get exposed as a pretender. Physical talent can only take you so far if you don’t have the brains to back it up, and Levis never showed good decision making during his time with the Wildcats: I wasn’t surprised at all when they tailed off last season.

While he doesn’t have the physical ceiling that Levis had, Leary is a far more consistent passer. He’s not going to sling the ball 65 yards downfield, but he’s more than capable of making the smart play and finding an open receiver underneath for a healthy gain.

The Odds:

The Wildcats should have a decent chance of winning in nine of their 12 games: beating Georgia and Alabama is a tall order, and Tennessee could give them some trouble, although it’ll be interesting to see how the Volunteers perform without Hendon Hooker leading the charge.

With Georgia to unseat, they aren’t going to be able to challenge for the SEC East crown and a bid at the conference championship game, but if Leary can stay healthy and put together an eight or nine win regular season (and his successor is able to cap it off with a bowl game win as Leary prepares for the NFL draft), the Wildcats are going to be in the thick of things down the stretch, with an excellent chance of finishing the season ranked.

This season will be made or broken based on what Leary does. Adjusting to the SEC will come with some bumps and bruises, but I think he’s up to the task. I put the Wildcats’ ceiling at 10 games, higher than their over/under win total of seven games… but that’s if everything goes right.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

