Kentucky Derby: “Battlefield” – Death of 7 horses causes criticism

A death streak overshadows the traditional Kentucky Derby. Within ten days, seven horses die as part of the gallop race. One trainer is particularly critical, and the animal welfare organization Peta is also involved.

AIn the end there was a happy winner. Jockey Javier Castellano had needed 16 attempts. Now he celebrated his first victory at the Kentucky Derby as an outsider on horse “Mage”. “I never give up, I always try. It took a while before I finally made it,” said a satisfied Castellano.

The Venezuelan couldn’t smile away at the unusual series of deaths that overshadowed the 149th edition of the traditional horse race. In the past ten days, seven horses died during the supporting program of the event.

A brief overview: On April 27, “Wild on Ice” injured his hind legs in training and was then put to sleep. On April 29th, the official opening night, “Parents Pride” collapsed after a race. Another horse broke its neck on the same day. Last Tuesday, “Chasing Artie” collapsed after a race and “Take Charge Briana” was euthanized after a “fatal racing injury.” On Saturday, two horses suffered serious injuries in the pre-race to the main event and had to be put down as a result.

The three-year-old gelding “Chloe’s Dream” made a misstep and sustained a knee injury, trainer Jeff Hiles told the AP news agency. This can also happen on the field and not just on the race track. “That is unfortunate. We have to deal with it,” said Hiles. According to his trainer Joe Lejzerowicz, the three-year-old colt “Freezing Point” was hit by another horse during the race and suffered an ankle injury.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“We are deeply saddened to report these tragic deaths,” Churchill Downs, organizer of the event and namesake of the racecourse, said in a statement. “The deaths are a sobering reminder that there is an urgent need to sensitize our industry to effectively minimize any avoidable risk in sport.” According to Churchill Downs, there is no apparent connection between the deaths. The incidents would be thoroughly investigated to “determine underlying health or environmental causes and use these findings to further improve safety in this sport.”

Allegations against a coach

There are allegations against trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., since two of his horses collapsed with “Parents Pride” and “Chasing Artie”. He was suspended indefinitely from Churchill Downs. The organizer spoke of “highly unusual” cases, Joseph himself was “devastated” by the death of his animals.

It’s unusual for two horses from the same stable to die under such mysterious circumstances, said Wayne Pacelle, president of animal welfare organization Animal Wellness Action. “The kind of people who know something about the sport find it incredibly unusual for four- and five-year-old horses to drop dead after their races,” Pacelle said, “It’s so incredibly unusual that there’s any evidence that the trainer did.” to expose them to some risk.”

also read

The concentration of deaths also sparked a discussion about the conditions of animal husbandry. The animal protection organization Peta, for example, criticized Churchill Downs as a “battlefield”. According to Peta, animals should not be used for entertainment purposes. Animal Wellness Action demanded that “the welfare of the horses should be the number one priority”.

The Kentucky Derby was the prelude to the so-called “Triple Crown”, the combination of the three most important races in the USA. The other events will take place on May 20th in Maryland and on June 10th in New York. 150,000 people visited Kentucky, including American football star Patrick Mahomes.