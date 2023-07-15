Kentucky Wildcats practice at Drake’s $100 million mansion in Toronto

Ever had basketball practice at a $100 million mansion? Members of the 2023-24 Kentucky Wildcats can now say that they have.

Video spread of Kentucky’s men’s basketball team holding a practice at Drake’s custom-made basketball court in Toronto Friday.

The mansion is worth roughly $100 million, and the court is called “The Sanctuary.”

Kentucky was in the Toronto area as Team USA’s representative for the 2023 GLOBL JAM. Wildcats head coach John Calipari and Drake, who wasn’t home, are friends, hence the head coach having keys to the home.

Calipari posted a video to Twitter Friday, thanking Drake for offering up the unique practice setting.

Kentucky went 22-12 (12-6 in SEC play) last season, good for third in the SEC. After beating No. 11 Providence as the No. 6 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Kentucky was eliminated by No. 3 seed Kansas State in the second round. Calipari is entering his 14th season as Kentucky’s head coach.

Kentucky has one of the premier incoming freshman classes, with the likes of No. 1 overall recruit D.J. Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw and Robert Dillingham.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball Southeastern Kentucky Wildcats

COLLEGE BASKETBALL trending

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

