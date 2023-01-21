There would be at least 40 people on board the ship, several drowned Kenyans, Italians perhaps on another boat

Editorial board – Nairobi

Tragedy off the coast of Watamuone of the best known tourist resorts in the Kenya. A boat of those used to take tourists off to admire the dolphins and marine fauna, capsized right in front of the crowded beaches. There were also several Italians on board. According to ANSA reports, our compatriots would have swum to the shore and therefore should all be safe.

Are you Italians missing? — They stay six other Italians missing which, however, according to the General Manager of the Garoda Resort, Guido Bertoni, would be on another tourist boat to observe the dolphins offshore. The initial fear for the fate of our compatriots has subsided with the passing of the minutes. There is comforting news from Kenya regarding the presence of Italian victims. However, one tragedy remains overturned boat in a completely unexpected way with at least 40 people on board. According to reports from the place, not everyone was saved and there are reports of several drowned victims.

Il Italian honorary consulate in Malindi he immediately took action to verify the conditions of our fellow citizens. At ANSA Bertoni, manager of the Watamu resort, explained that some of the tourists rescued were treated directly in the structure "they were in shock and had minor bruises". Others were transported to facilities in Watamu and Malindi. There are no Italians hospitalized in serious conditions. "Nothing like this had ever happened in Watamu" said Bertoni "from the hotel we saw the capsize of the boat hit by a tidal wave".