Kenyan and German triumph in Linz

Kenyan and German triumph in Linz

The German Simon Boch won the 21st edition of the Linz marathon on Sunday in rainy weather. The 28-year-old completed the distance in 2:09:25 hours. The Kenyans Evans Kimtai Kiprono (2:09:56) and Jackson Kemboi Rutto (2:12:02) landed on the places.

Best Austrian was Matthias Maldet in 2:31:04 as seventh. “The goal today was to finish under 2:40, and that was actually never in danger,” said the Lower Austrian.

Course record for women

In the women’s race, however, victory went to Kenya. Teclah Chebet not only set her personal best time of 2:27:18 hours, but also broke the women’s course record. “I didn’t expect to win, I’m very happy. The weather conditions were not so good, it was raining, but the course was very fast.”

The German favorite Domenika Mayer finished well behind (2:28:47) in second place. Best Austrian was Sabine Schnölzer as fifth in 2:59:15.

