Home » Kenyan Faith Kipyegon breaks 1500m world record
Sports

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon breaks 1500m world record

by admin
Kenyan Faith Kipyegon breaks 1500m world record

It’s a new record. Kenyan Faith Kipyegon, two-time Olympic champion and two-time world champion in the distance, broke the world record for the 1,500 meters running in 3 min 49 sec 11 Friday at the Diamond League meeting in Florence, Italy. The previous record, of the Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba (3:50.07), dates from July 2015.

In August 2022, in Monaco, the 29-year-old Kenyan half-founder had already come close to the feat by missing the record by only thirty hundredths (3 min 50 sec 37/100), saying to herself “disappointed to have let it slip away in the last meters” despite having set the second fastest time in history at the time.

This time in Florence, although the season has only just begun, she did not miss the target, led by two American pacemakers, and assisted by the « wavelight »light technology that indicated the rhythm of the record along the track.

Big favorite of the Budapest World Championships

Training partner of marathon king Eliud Kipchoge, Kipyegon completes his incredible track record.

Since 2014, she has won a medal at all editions of the Olympic Games and World Athletics Games, including 2019 in Doha, where she won silver sixteen months after the birth of her daughter and a year 2018 without coaching. She will be the big favorite for the World Championships in Budapest (August 19-27).

In Florence, Britain’s Laura Muir, a time on the heels of the Kenyan, finished second almost eight seconds behind the winner (3:57.09).

Read also: Athletics: Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay breaks 1500m indoor world record

The World with AFP

See also  Juventus, Vieri: "Allegri has many champions who don't know what to do on the pitch"

You may also like

goals from Gonzalez, Saponara and Cabral and a...

Bordeaux-Rodez definitively interrupted after the attack on striker...

Lions OC Ben Johnson expects ‘huge step forward’...

Adam, use Spider-Man tactics. Ondra is in the...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts:...

Austria’s 3×3 men after two defeats in the...

Carlos Alcaraz, before his round of 16 at...

Djokovic won 16 consecutive victories in the French...

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos to leave Paris St-Germain...

Verstappen won both opening F1 practice sessions in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy