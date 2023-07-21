Home » Kenyan Kipyegon breaks the world record in miles – sport.ORF.at
Kenyan Faith Kipyegon has set the third world record this year for a mile. In 4:07.64 minutes, the 29-year-old middle-distance runner smashed Sifan Hassan’s record at the Diamond League meeting in Monte Carlo on Friday. Four years ago, the Dutchwoman covered the 1,609.344 meters, also in Monaco, in 4:12.33 minutes.

Two-time Olympic and world champion Kipyegon is currently dominating the middle distances. It was only in June that she improved the world records over 1,500 meters (3:49.11 minutes) and 5,000 meters (14:05.20 minutes).

Warholm convinces over 400 m hurdles

Karsten Warholm, Norway’s Olympic gold medalist in the 400m hurdles, set the fourth-best time of 46.51 seconds in Monaco. He had only run faster once in his career: in the 2021 Olympic finals in Tokyo, when he dominated the competition in 45.94 seconds. In the women’s hurdles, a quartet of US women, led by Nia Ali, impressed with times between 12.30 and 12.39 seconds.

