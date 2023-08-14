Home » Kepa Arrizabalaga: Real Madrid sign Chelsea goalkeeper on season-long loan
Kepa Arrizabalaga: Real Madrid sign Chelsea goalkeeper on season-long loan

Kepa Arrizabalaga played for Chelsea during their pre-season US tour

Real Madrid have signed Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

Kepa has made 163 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Athletic Bilbao for £71m in August 2018 – the highest fee ever paid for a goalkeeper.

He faced competition at the Blues from summer signing Robert Sanchez.

Fellow Spaniard Sanchez, a £25m arrival from Brighton, started Sunday’s Premier League opener against Liverpool.

Chelsea sold Senegal international goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli earlier this summer.

Kepa’s exit leaves 31-year-old Marcus Bettinelli as the only other senior goalkeeper in their squad, alongside 20-year-old Lucas Bergstrom and 19-year-old Eddie Beach.

Real Madrid opened their campaign with a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, with England midfielder Jude Bellingham, an £88.5m summer arrival from Borussia Dortmund, among the scorers.

