Kerr: I can’t wait for the season to start

Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, recently said that he had thoroughly analyzed the problems encountered last season.

The plan is always the same, to try to get the most out of a team that also added Chris Paul in place of Jordan Poole in the summer.

“I think I failed to connect the group last season…. I’ve taken a lot of time this summer to think about the things I could and should have done differently. I truly believe that sometimes defeats force you to review and reevaluate the way you work. I am now excited to return with a renewed focus, energy and spirit which I will try to pass on to the whole group. I can not wait to start…”,

