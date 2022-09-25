Home Sports Kerr revealed that”One Brother” originally planned to retire and return to team training next week – yqqlm
Kerr revealed that"One Brother" originally planned to retire and return to team training next week

Kerr revealed that"One Brother" originally planned to retire and return to team training next week
2022-09-25 09:29
Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: Kerr revealed that “one brother” originally planned to retire and return to team training next week

On September 25th, Beijing time, the Warriors training camp opened, and Iguodala, who had just renewed his contract, was not seen. In a subsequent interview, head coach Kerr talked about Iguodala’s current situation.

Kerr said that Iguodala had planned to retire, and the team persuaded him to come back at the last minute. He has other arrangements this week and will return to the team for training next week.

Yesterday, Iguodala announced on his program that he extended his contract with the Warriors for one year and will retire after the new season. Iguodala also said that the big reason he returned to the team was that Curry wanted him to play another year.

Last season, Iguodala played in 31 regular-season games, averaging 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 19.5 minutes per game. (Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu, see more

