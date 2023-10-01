Kershaw’s Streak Ends as Giants Hand Dodgers 2-1 Loss

Dodgers Fall to Giants as Clayton Kershaw Suffers First Loss in Months

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a surprising turn of events, Clayton Kershaw, the veteran pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, experienced his first defeat since May. With the game tied, Kershaw had an opportunity to end the inning with a double play, but an error by Max Muncy allowed the go-ahead run, leading to the Dodgers’ 2-1 loss against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

This defeat leaves the Dodgers just one win away from reaching the impressive milestone of 100 victories in this season, which is set to conclude this Sunday. Kershaw, a 35-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner, had an outstanding record of 7-0 with a 1.96 ERA in his previous 13 starts since suffering a loss in May against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Facing the Giants for the ninth time, Kershaw gave up a home run to Tyler Fitzgerald in the third inning, allowing a total of two runs in five and a third innings. He surrendered five hits during his performance.

Despite the loss, the National League West champion Dodgers are already focused on their upcoming playoff series scheduled to start on October 7. Thanks to their impressive regular season, they have secured a spot in the playoffs without needing to compete in the wild card series.

The Dodgers now aim to achieve 100 wins for the third consecutive season, following the shortened 2020 campaign due to the pandemic.

On the opposing side, the Giants’ Ryan Walker claimed the win as his record improves to 5-3. Camilo Doval, a Dominican pitcher, recorded his 39th save in 47 opportunities.

Venezuelan player David Peralta performed well for the Dodgers, going 2-for-3 with one run scored. Meanwhile, the Giants saw contributions from their Venezuelan players, with Luis Matos going 3-for-1, Thairo Estrada going 4-for-1, and Wilmer Flores going 3-for-1 with an RBI. Marco Luciano from the Dominican Republic went 3-for-0, and Puerto Rican Heliot Ramos also went 3-for-0.

With their playoff aspirations and the desire to reach the 100-win mark, the Dodgers will undoubtedly be eager to bounce back from this defeat in their final regular season game.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

