There is an intrigue on the Milan-Barcelona axis. Indeed, between Inter and Barcelona. For the moment it is more correct to speak of polls and discussions involving the names of Brozovic, Kessie, Joaquin Correa and Depay. With the latter, however, who are leaving the discussion. But let’s go in order.

It is an exchange hypothesis studied by Barcelona in recent days and which was proposed in viale della Liberazione. Barça took the Ivorian on a free transfer last summer from Milan and made him sign a contract until 2026 for 6.5 million net (plus 1 bonus) per season. A little more than what Brozovic earns (6.5 all inclusive), who after last season’s renewal joined Inter until 2026. In terms of age, Franck is 3 years younger than Marcelo who according to the Blaugrana management would be better suited to Xavi’s game. Especially if in June Busquets will not continue his career in La Liga. In front of the defense is De Jong, but Brozo, who played a final and a quarter in the last two World Cups, is considered a top player in the role who also played midfielder in the past. Kessie at Inter? With Calhanoglu doing well as a playmaker (plus there is the alternative Asllani) and Gagliardini packing his bags, in the future it could be more useful to have a physically strong midfielder for the 3-5-2. The question remains whether or not it is worth sacrificing Brozo. This is the question in viale della Liberazione. Number 77 is still considered more expensive than Kessie. Inter would only take this hypothesis into consideration for January if it solved the club’s economic problems all at once, or if the valuation given to Brozovic was not less than 60 million. On an equal exchange, for example, there are perplexities, but also an openness to dialogue.

DEPAY-BELT

—

Once again the idea came to Barcelona because President Laporta’s men understood that, while respecting the regulations and mindful of what happened to Juventus, Inter at the moment is a club potentially willing to make market to adjust the balance sheet. Hence the Blaugrana idea of ​​proposing a Depay-Correa exchange. A prospect that actually foundered before gaining altitude and that Inter was asked about it. Because the Dutchman blocked everything in the bud: after he failed to return to Manchester United, Memphis promised himself to Atletico Madrid and said he was willing to leave Catalonia just to go to Simeone. Otherwise he will wait for June 30, when his contract will expire, and he will choose his new destination with serenity. For the attack, Barcelona is also considering the return of Aubameyang who has already played for Barça and Chelsea this season and therefore, if he wants to leave London, he can only do so to return to Xavi. Barça is looking for a solution not to lose Depay to zero, but above all to remove a disgruntled man from the dressing room. The exchange with Atletico (Depay-Carrasco), therefore, could become topical again. Correa? In Xavi’s football he could have been there, but he’s not considered a priority. That’s why not even the fresh Spanish Super Cup winner was desperate hearing that Depay would not accept the Milan destination. In Spain there has also been talk of an exchange between Depay and Brozovic that would not be taken into consideration by either Inter or Brozovic because Marcelo is a player of a certain international level who “can’t” move on loan for six months. And the value of the two, with Depay expiring in June, clearly does not allow for an equal exchange as Barcelona thinks between Kessie and Brozo.