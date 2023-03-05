A news of transfer market relating l’Inter becomes more and more insistent. After the transfer of Hakan Calhanoglu in nerazzurro, another former Rossoneri would be inclined to move to the other side of Milan: it is the Ivorian Frank Kessie now at Barcelona.

⚫🔵 Kessie at Inter, rumors thicken

A player of his talents would be perfect for adding physicality and strength to the Inter midfield, which has always been very slender with only Stretcher capable of hitting counters with opponents. According to the latest news, Frank Kessiealso thanks to the Turkish presence in the Nerazzurri Calhanoglu as well as a friend of the Ivorian, he would be delighted to pass all’Interbut to make all this possible, a sacrifice identified in is needed Marcelo Brozóvic.

🆕 READ ALSO: Juventus: does Bonucci’s heir come from the Premier League?

🔴⚫ Milan, 25 million for Loftus-Cheek

Even the Milan look for reinforcements for the median in view of next season. And right after the farewell of Kessie the need to physically strengthen Pioli’s team has emerged. That’s why Maldini and Massara have set their sights on a Chelsea footballer: Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Contacts between the Rossoneri and the Blues they were already started months ago.

Loftus-Cheek is having a hard time finding space with Potter, who doesn’t consider him essential. The club is also concretely evaluating the possibility of sell it to make a capital gain. English sources tell of an assessment already agreed between the parties: 25 million euros. Much will depend on the boy’s willingness to leave London and listen to the ideas of a Milan that remains in the front row among the interested clubs.

⚽ Ronaldinho jr to Barcelona: now it’s official

Ronaldinho–Barcelona, an endless story. The bond between the Brazilian champion and the Blaugrana club is now close in blood, destined to continue from generation to generation. The road of Gaucho she crossed paths with the Catalans again, but this time through his son Joao Mendes de Assis Moreira.

The class of 2005 has indeed signed his new contract with Barcelonastarting his new path from quarry. For a few months Joao Mendes he had begun training at Juvenil A, the Blaugrana Under 19 team. Now it has arrived the official promotion in La Masia: in the negotiation between the 18-year-old and Barcelona the excellent relationship between Ronaldinho and Joan The door.

Grew up in the youth academy cruisethe son of art follows in his father’s footsteps: striker with good skills also as a midfielder. What caused a sensation was the anonymity maintained until a few years ago: Joao did not want to let it be known that he was the son of the former Milan and PSG champion to avoid favoritism. As they say: good blood doesn’t lie.