Kevin Durant: Embarrassing defeat, Nikola Jokic one of the best centers in the history of the game

Despite the arrival of Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns season ended again with a clear defeat within the walls of the Footprint Center.

This time it was the Nuggets who eliminated the Arizona team.

“It was a bad, embarrassing feeling. They came onto the field and immediately hit us in the face and we were unable to respond… Adding context would be useless, it would be considered an excuse, we simply have to avoid it happening again next year”.

KD paid tribute to Nikola Jokic, Serbian ace of the Nuggets with whom he fought for 6 games: “I always had great respect for him…One of the best centers in the history of the game….Joker will be considered one of the greatest centers ever touched a basketball. Against us he took the field and always did what he had to do ”.