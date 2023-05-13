Home » Kevin Durant: Embarrassing defeat, Nikola Jokic one of the best centers in the history of the game
Sports

Kevin Durant: Embarrassing defeat, Nikola Jokic one of the best centers in the history of the game

by admin
Kevin Durant: Embarrassing defeat, Nikola Jokic one of the best centers in the history of the game

Despite the arrival of Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns season ended again with a clear defeat within the walls of the Footprint Center.

This time it was the Nuggets who eliminated the Arizona team.

“It was a bad, embarrassing feeling. They came onto the field and immediately hit us in the face and we were unable to respond… Adding context would be useless, it would be considered an excuse, we simply have to avoid it happening again next year”.

KD paid tribute to Nikola Jokic, Serbian ace of the Nuggets with whom he fought for 6 games: “I always had great respect for him…One of the best centers in the history of the game….Joker will be considered one of the greatest centers ever touched a basketball. Against us he took the field and always did what he had to do ”.

See also  Fabio Fognini is reborn in Rome: he beats Murray in three sets. Then the joke about the Milan-Inter derby

You may also like

Benjamin Diez, after the title of French champion...

Either you’re Kazakh or you’re not! A weakened...

Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe: Marco Asensio scores winner...

Messi shouted down but back with PSG, which...

Paris Saint Germain 5-0 AC Ajaccio: Lionel Messi...

Referee Černý: I have a good feeling that...

Chinese Super League-Teixeira’s first goal Deng Hanwen’s savior...

Paris St. Germain just before winning the title

TIA HELLEBAUT SURPRISE GOLD IN HIGH JUMP AT...

Lukaku brace in Nerazzurri poker: Inter beat Sassuolo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy