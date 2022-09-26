After an incredible summer, with surreal contours in which a bit of everything happened at the Nets house, on the first day of school everything seems only a faded memory. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving say the things that all Nets fans want to hear, Ben Simmons claims to be in great shape and ready to contribute to him and the management talks about ambitious goals. Are you all right then? Difficult to be so, at least it will take some time to understand if the request first for a trade and then for the dismissal of the Marks-Nash couple, has important aftermath as well as Irving’s attitude. The question marks on Simmons, then, of course, are not lacking, but everyone makes the best of a bad situation. “After signing the renewal last season I had good feelings – a Kevin Durant kicks off the Media Day that few would have thought to see in the Nets jersey after his summer tantrums – then during the year I saw too many problems and uncertainties in the team , so I thought that then the best thing for me might have been to go somewhere else. Then we cleared things up with the owners and with coach Nash. I know my worth well and I understand that the club has asked a very high price for my sale, so I’m not at all surprised to be here. The uncertainties related to Irving? They did not affect my decision to request a trade in the slightest. We have a good team and I think we can get back to being respected. This is one of my goals for this year, regardless of the victories I want this team to be respected in the NBA, last year it didn’t happen. Marks worked well in the offseason and now we can get to work ”.