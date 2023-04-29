Home » Kevin Durant Officially Signs Lifetime Contract With Nike
Kevin Durant Officially Signs Lifetime Contract With Nike

Following Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Kevin Durant also officially signed a lifetime contract with Nike.

The NBA superstar has had a partnership with Nike since he entered the league in 2007. So far, the two sides have launched 15 signature sneakers, and the Nike KD 16 is expected to be officially released soon. In addition, it also participated in Nike’s annual global grassroots basketball promotion activities, and renovated various public courts through its Durant Family Foundation. With this lifetime contract, Kevin Durant may establish his own brand, bring more signature sneakers and apparel items, and continue to expand charitable projects.

Kevin Durant: “When I first signed with Nike, I never dreamed how far we would go in this partnership, we have a very good creative and philanthropic track record, we traveled the world together, built a A business that will last forever, I am excited about what the future holds and am honored to sign this lifetime contract with Nike.”

