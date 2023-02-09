On Thursday, a few hours before the NBA basketball market closed, Kevin Durant, one of the strongest players in the game, moved from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns. For the Nets, the sale of Durant, which comes shortly after that of Kyrie Irving, marks the end of a cycle that many expected to be successful and which instead was rather disappointing. For the Suns however, recently passed under the control of billionaire Mat Ishbia, the arrival of Durant could mean winning the title.

Durant’s transfer is part of a series of player trades and draft picks in the coming years (the draft is the event held every summer in which NBA teams choose the best young people coming from colleges or from abroad ). To have him, the Suns gave up some important players, even if not the ai more important players, as well as some future opportunities to choose the best talents of the next few years.

From the information released so far (but things could also be finalized with some modifications) the operation went like this: in addition to Durant, TJ Warren also moved from Brooklyn to Phoenix; in return, the Suns gave the Nets three players (Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder), four “unprotected” first picks in four future drafts (in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029) and the opportunity to trade picks to 2028 draft. “Unprotected” first picks are picks that will still go from the Suns to the Nets. In NBA trades, “protected picks” are often exchanged: this means that the handover of the pick is postponed if that pick becomes one of the first in the draft (and therefore more valuable because it allows you to select the best players).

Durant has been playing in the NBA since 2007, when he was the second overall pick in the draft. Before the Nets he had played in the Seattle SuperSonics, in the Oklahoma City Thunder (i.e. the same Sonics who in the meantime had changed their name and city) and in the Golden State Warriors, a team with which he won two titles, in 2017 and in 2018. He is one of the best scorer in the history of the NBA, one of those who are often defined as “unstoppable”, that is, almost impossible to stop. He won three Olympic gold medals with the US national team and in 2013-2014 was chosen as the best player of the regular season.

Despite being considered one of the top five players in the league for over a decade, Durant won his two titles by entering a run-in, structured and winning context like that of Golden State. He was named Finals Player of the Year on both occasions, but the team wasn’t exactly built around him. He’d made it to the Finals once before, with Oklahoma, losing to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Durant had already asked last summer to be able to leave the Brooklyn Nets, a team with which he had played quite well in the current season, with an average of almost 30 points per game. At the moment he is recovering from a right knee injury but he should be back soon.

At the Suns, Durant will find Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton among others, and will form a team that on paper has everything to aim for its first NBA title, after losing the Finals in 2021. To date, despite several problems with injuries, the Suns are fifth in their league conferencewith 30 wins and 26 losses.

Mat Ishbia, il new owner of the Phoenix Suns, is 42 years old and mainly deals with real estate loans. In 2022, previous owner Robert Sarver was suspended for a year from his duties and fined $10 million — the league’s maximum fine — following the publication of an independent investigation into misconduct against the league. of its employees.

For the Brooklyn Nets, which in the 2021-22 season had managed to form a trio made up of Durant, Irving and James Harden, the departure of Durant (after that of Irving and Harden already a year ago) is the clear closure of a cycle. Many expected this team to be a winner, but due to injuries and internal management issues, the Nets never even came close to the Finals.

The NBA market will close at 9 pm Italian on Thursday 9 February.