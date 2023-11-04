Kevin Hernández: From Soccer Star to Mechanic – A Tale of Retirement, Regret, and Redemption

my salary. I felt undermined and undervalued, especially when they brought in ‘Buba’ López as the new goalkeeper. It was a tough competition, but I gave my best on the field and always supported the team. I am proud to have been a key player in the team’s 12th cup win, but deep down, there is still a sense of disappointment.

However, I have moved on from that now. I have found a new passion in automotive mechanics, a trade that I learned from my stepfather when I was a child. After retiring from professional football, I decided to pursue this passion and opened the ‘Two One Autocenter’ workshop in San Pedro Sula.

The name of the workshop holds special significance to me and my family. It represents the date when my wife and I got married, the birthdays of my children, the day we met, and my own birthday. It’s a way to honor these important moments in our lives.

Starting this business has been a challenging but rewarding experience. I studied theory at Infop and trained in the automotive field for nine months. My wife and I invested our savings into the workshop, seeing the opportunity in a city where cars outnumber people. And despite the challenges, I still have the strength and determination to succeed in this new venture.

Reflecting on my football career, I realize that I made a lot of mistakes in my personal life. I let fame and bad influences lead me astray, causing me to waste time and money. But now, I have learned from those mistakes and focus on building a better future for myself and my family.

I hope that my story serves as a lesson to young players and even veterans in the game. Time in a footballer’s career is limited, and it’s important to make the most of it. Save your money, invest in your education, and think about life after football. There is more to life than parties and short-lived pleasures.

As for Real España, I have mixed feelings. While I am grateful for the opportunities and achievements I had with the team, I also felt undervalued and unappreciated in the end. However, I have let go of any resentment and focus on the positive memories and friendships I made during my time there.

In the end, I believe everything happens for a reason. Retiring from football allowed me to discover a new passion and embark on a new journey as an entrepreneur. I may have reacted late, but I am determined to make the most of the opportunities that come my way.

