The surprise of the tricolor freeski boss. Absent from the circuit since his 6th place at the Beijing Games in February 2022, Kevin Rolland will sign his return to competition on March 2, in Bakuriani, Georgia. The 2019 vice-world champion, one of the finest records of French skiing, will thus participate for the seventh time in the World Championships, at 33 years old.
“At the start of the season, I saw the competitions and what it looked like, I trained a lot this fall, physically and on the air bags, explains the one who will also be a consultant for Eurosport during this Georgian fortnight. I went back to the pipe in Laax (in Switzerland, in January) and I had great feelings, so I wanted to go. Of course, I know it won’t be easy but if I take the start, it’s because I feel I can do something good. Otherwise, I will not go. I feel competitive. »
The halfpipe qualifications take place on Thursday March 2, and the finals on Saturday March 4.