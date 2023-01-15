Home Sports Kevin Spacey guest of Cairo for Turin-Spezia
Sports

Kevin Spacey guest of Cairo for Turin-Spezia

by admin
Kevin Spacey guest of Cairo for Turin-Spezia

The American actor, in town to collect an award, attended Turin-Spezia, invited by President Cairo

To support Turin also an Oscar winner. This afternoon Kevin Spacey, who has been in the Piedmontese capital for days, attended Turin-Spezia this afternoon, accompanied by the former president of the Region and now president of the Cinema Museum Enzo Ghigo and about fifteen friends. The American actor, who won the 2000 statuette for American Beauty, was invited to the Grande Torino stadium by the grenade president Urbano Cairo who also gave him a Toro shirt. Spacey, who visited the city far and wide taking selfies with the many who recognized him, will be awarded on Monday by the Cinema Museum where he will also hold a lectio magistralis.

January 15th – 5.42pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Monte Carlo, Spain always at home in the tennis tournament

You may also like

Flop after Atalanta: from Gagliardini to Caldara, from...

Turin-Spezia, Juric: “We lacked energy”

Premier League, Chelsea e Newcastle ok. Ora Tottenham-Arsenal

Biathlon, Lisa Vittozzi does not give up and...

Sassuolo, Carnevali: “Requests for Frattesi, but we want...

Scanavino in the stands for Juve Women-Sassuolo: it’s...

Wengen slalom: Kristoffersen masterpiece. Room 8, tenth Vinatzer

Murder suicide in Bellaria, we dig into the...

Juban chess has no retreat Zheng Weitong Wang...

Gagliardini away from Inter? That’s where it can...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy