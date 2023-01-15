To support Turin also an Oscar winner. This afternoon Kevin Spacey, who has been in the Piedmontese capital for days, attended Turin-Spezia this afternoon, accompanied by the former president of the Region and now president of the Cinema Museum Enzo Ghigo and about fifteen friends. The American actor, who won the 2000 statuette for American Beauty, was invited to the Grande Torino stadium by the grenade president Urbano Cairo who also gave him a Toro shirt. Spacey, who visited the city far and wide taking selfies with the many who recognized him, will be awarded on Monday by the Cinema Museum where he will also hold a lectio magistralis.