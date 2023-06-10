Kevin Trapp in goal during Germany international match against Ukraine

Kevin Trapp will be in goal for the national soccer team in the 1000th DFB international match. Hansi Flick has already promised the 32-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper his seventh appearance on Monday (6 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the national team and on ZDF) in Bremen against the Ukraine.

“The national coach told me that I could play. I’m happy to be able to show myself,” said Trapp on Saturday after training on the Frankfurt DFB campus. He assumes that he will be in goal for 90 minutes. For him, too, it will be “a special day” at the Weser Stadium because of the anniversary game.

Trapp: “The roles are clear”

World Cup participant Trapp was last in goal almost 15 months ago in a friendly against Israel in Sinsheim. At 2-0 he saved a penalty. Marc-André ter Stegen played in the first international matches of the year against Peru (2-0) and Belgium (2-3) in March.

The 31-year-old from FC Barcelona is currently number one in the DFB team after the long-term absence of captain Manuel Neuer. “The situation and the roles are clear, they are also clearly communicated,” said Trapp about the ranking of the goalkeepers determined by Flick.

He now wants to “prove” himself against Ukraine, as Trapp announced. In the next two European Championship tests next Friday in Warsaw against Poland and four days later in Gelsenkirchen against Colombia, Ter Stegen should be in goal again. The third goalkeeper in the current DFB squad is Bernd Leno from FC Fulham.