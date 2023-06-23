Khachanov has to cancel for Wimbledon

Karen Chatschanov is unintentionally only in the spectator role at the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon. The world number eleven canceled his participation in the third major event of the year, which takes place between July 3rd and 16th, on Friday.

A back injury suffered at the French Open thwarted the 27-year-old Russian, as he announced via Instagram. How long Khachanov has to pause is unclear.

He missed the lawn classic for the second time in a row. He was absent last year because Russian players were banned from the tournament due to the war in Ukraine.

