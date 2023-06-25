Home » Khalifa Diop towards Baskonia, Gran Canaria console themselves with a buyout of 700,000 euros
Baskonia scores the third hit of its market, with the arrival of the Senegalese big man Khalifa Diop from Gran Canaria who adds to the agreements reached with Nico Mannion and Nikos Rogkavopoulos.

Second Álava Newsthe Spanish team has agreed to pay a large buyout to Gran Canaria, around 700,000 euros.

A high figure, which however Baskonia plans to recover when Diop flies to the NBA – The big man’s rights belong to the Cavs-.

Last season Diop put together averages of 7.9 points, 5 rebounds and a block in 19 minutes per game between the ACB and the Eurocup.

The center will earn between 500,000 and 600,000 euros.

