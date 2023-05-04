Khvicha in the footsteps of Diego- Corriere TV

The love for the Azzurri and their champions leads to names such as that of the Georgian footballer being registered in the registry office

Chia has already celebrated his father Armando, before the almost third Napoli championship: in fact, Daniele, Khvicha was born on March 31st. The idea of ​​the super-fan parents Armando, already called this in turn by his father in homage to Maradona, and Clara after the Georgian champion of Napoli Kvaratskhelia.

April 30, 2023 – Updated April 30, 2023, 09:59 am © breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

