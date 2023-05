Austria’s only top 100 player Julia Grabher was eliminated on Tuesday in the first round of the WTA 125 tournament in Reus, Spain. The 26-year-old from Dornbirn lost to the number three seeded American Lauren Davis after 2:11 hours 2:6 6:7 (4/7) and missed a break and thus set ball in the second set at 6:5. She also lost a 4:2 lead in the tie-break.

