Kick-off times for EM 2024 have been set

The kick-off times for the games at the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany have been set. As confirmed by UEFA on Wednesday, the whistle will be kicked off at three specific times: 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The tournament will take place exactly one year from June 14th to July 14th, the final will take place at 9:00 p.m. in the Berlin Olympic Stadium. Ticket sales for the 51 games in the ten venues will begin on October 3rd. Austria will play Belgium in the qualifier for the tournament on Saturday (8.45 p.m., live on ORF1) in Brussels.

