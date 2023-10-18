“Kicker”: Bayern goalie Neuer ready for action – sport.ORF.at

Germany’s soccer team goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has apparently overcome another hurdle on the way to his planned comeback after a month-long injury layoff. As the “kicker” reported on Wednesday, the responsible doctors at Bayern Munich had given the green light for him to play in the Bundesliga game against Mainz 05 on Saturday evening.

Goalkeeper coach Michaelrechner also agrees with this. A decision as to whether the 37-year-old Neuer will actually play will only be made after an agreement between him and head coach Thomas Tuchel.

In the first games of this season, Neuer was usually well represented by substitute goalie Sven Ulreich (35). Three days after the Mainz game, ÖFB team kicker Konrad Laimer’s Munich team continues in the Champions League at Galatasaray Istanbul. The next home game is against Darmstadt 98 on October 28th. He has not played for the club since breaking his leg in December.

