Home » “Kicker”: Bayern goalie Neuer ready for action – sport.ORF.at
Sports

“Kicker”: Bayern goalie Neuer ready for action – sport.ORF.at

by admin
“Kicker”: Bayern goalie Neuer ready for action – sport.ORF.at

Germany’s soccer team goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has apparently overcome another hurdle on the way to his planned comeback after a month-long injury layoff. As the “kicker” reported on Wednesday, the responsible doctors at Bayern Munich had given the green light for him to play in the Bundesliga game against Mainz 05 on Saturday evening.

Goalkeeper coach Michaelrechner also agrees with this. A decision as to whether the 37-year-old Neuer will actually play will only be made after an agreement between him and head coach Thomas Tuchel.

IMAGO/Ulrich Wagner

In the first games of this season, Neuer was usually well represented by substitute goalie Sven Ulreich (35). Three days after the Mainz game, ÖFB team kicker Konrad Laimer’s Munich team continues in the Champions League at Galatasaray Istanbul. The next home game is against Darmstadt 98 on October 28th. He has not played for the club since breaking his leg in December.

See also  Interim balance of the DFB: Women's football "arrived in the heads"

You may also like

Mexico to Face Honduras in Crucial Qualifier for...

the opposing coach mocks them with the money...

Third “China Town” Cup European Go Grand Prix...

Merrill Kelly Embraces the Philly Noise After WBC...

Guangdong and Xinjiang Collaboration Creates Basketball Dreamland in...

Youcef Atal, OGC Nice player, suspended following his...

football betting names – Tiscali Sport

2023 China Speed ​​Horse Racing Open Gallops into...

Nonsense by UEFA. In qualifying for the EURO,...

Dodgers President Acknowledges Postseason Failure, Commits to Manager...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy