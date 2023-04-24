“Kicker” praise for Austrians in Germany

After scoring twice in SC Freiburg’s 4-0 win over Schalke 04 in the German Bundesliga, Michael Gregoritsch was voted into the eleven of the day by the trade magazine “kicker” for the fourth time this season. The 29-year-old ÖFB team striker scored with a left-footed shot (7th) and with his head (35th) and is number nine in the league’s list of goalscorers with ten goals this season. The Styrian has scored 14 times in competitive games in 2022/23.

Gregoritsch was also involved in the creation of another goal and was therefore also the “player of the game”. “Freiburg’s striker was unstoppable for Schalke,” wrote the “kicker”.

Also praise for Kainz

Another ÖFB team kicker, Florian Kainz, was happy to receive the “Player of the Game” award. The 30-year-old shone in 1. FC Köln’s 3-1 win at 1899 Hoffenheim with a goal and an assist. The offensive player also converted the fourth penalty in his time in Cologne.

“He was technically the best and most effective player, converted the penalty safely, prepared the 2-0 and directed the offensive game of the FC with overview,” said the “kicker”.

Schaub on the upswing

In the second division, Louis Schaub was the “player of the day”. The 28-year-old ex-Rapidler scored his third goal of the season in Hannover 96’s 3-1 win at Arminia Bielefeld. The offensive player dedicated this to his father Fred, who died in a car accident exactly 20 years earlier.

“Schaub is working with appearances of this kind, as he was recently against Sandhausen, to develop in Hanover from being scolded for expensive mistakes into a beacon of hope for a better 96 future,” analyzed the “kicker”.