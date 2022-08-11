Original title:Kicker:Koeman will compete with Mueller Musiala to start the Nassau plan to rotate again in the German Cup

Live it on August 11 News from “Kicker”, Koeman will compete for the playing time of the left and right midfielders, and Nashuai plans to start the rotation until the German Cup.

The media revealed that in the current 4222 lineup, the coaching staff believes that Koeman’s position will be the left and right midfielder, and the current starting positions belong to Musiala and Muller. The coaching staff has negotiated with Koeman about the new position, and Koeman agreed.

Nashuai and the coaching staff plan to wait until the start of the double game in a week (that is, the German Cup victory against Cologne on August 31) to rotate the lineup.

